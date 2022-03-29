Rolling out and Sixthman music festival cruise ‘RADIANT WAVES’ brings you Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson and more

Rolling Out and Sixthman (the global leader in immersive destination festivals for more than twenty years) are excited to announce RADIANT WAVES, an all-new music festival at sea showcasing the sultry sounds of some of today’s top Neo Soul and Contemporary R&B artists. RADIANT WAVES will set sail on January 16-20, 2023, traveling from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the luxury cruise liner, the Norwegian Pearl. Pre-sale sign-ups are live NOW with the first booking window open this Friday, April 1. To sign up and see full details, visit www.radiantatsea.com.

“We could not be more proud to partner with the Rolling Out team on Radiant Waves. They have produced highly curated national and local events, content, and conferences for more than twenty years that has entertained, informed, and inspired the communities they know and serve so well,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman. “Our mission in launching Radiant Waves is to highlight both legends and contemporary artists on the same stage for fans on vacation. To do so with Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox is a dream come true. We could not be more excited to welcome them both and the entire line-up of talented artists aboard, along with their most passionate fans.”

RADIANT WAVES will feature multiple onboard performances by an array of rising Neo-Soul stars and legendary icons, including Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, Cory Henry, BJ The Chicago Kid,VanJess, Baby Rose, Marzz, Jac Ross, and Lady Bri. Along with four days of nonstop music, the RADIANT WAVES experience will feature special collaborations, exclusive activities with artists from the lineup, the Radiant Family Happy Hour, movie screenings, late night parties, autograph sessions, and a special mixology class and cocktail tasting (limited space available; nominal fee applies). All guests will have access to an immersive culinary experience complete with gourmet food, craft cocktails, and more. Guests traveling on RADIANT WAVES can also look forward to exclusive panels where the stars on board will take questions and share their particular insights into the music industry, wellness, and other subjects.

“Travel, tourism and entertainment for multicultural audiences is a key passion point, consumers want more choices in experiences reflective of their culture and interests,” said Munson Steed, CEO and founder, Rolling Out. “We are excited to partner with the Sixthman team who has the proven expertise to create immersive magical music and lifestyle events across the world as well as fully integrate our marketing partners into the experience to deliver an awesome voyage for our audiences. This partnership is an open call for fans, bands, and brands to bring their voices to shape the movement.”

Additional onboard experiences will include an exclusive competition dedicated to amplifying creative voices and talents, with three winners to receive a spot on the RADIANT WAVES lineup along with a cash prize; full details will be announced soon. In addition, the New Waves Marketplace will showcase products designed and created by Black makers. RADIANT WAVES will also Do Good, Feel Good by supporting an important charity organization through various onboard activations, with a charity that works within the Black community to be named later.

