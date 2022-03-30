Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Black Twitter comes for Zoë Kravitz after she calls out Will Smith

By Rashad Milligan | Mar 30, 2022

Zoe Kravitz (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The reverberations from the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap continue as various celebrities add their thoughts to the situation.


Zoë Kravitz posted a photo of her on the Vanity Fair red carpet at the Oscar Awards in Los Angeles on Instagram.

“Here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show,” Kravitz caption read. “Where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”


Much of Black Twitter didn’t take kindly to the comment, which apparently threw Smith under the bus, and then posted old comments about the actress.

“zoe kravitz also a predator btw,” @ohmygrluvr’s Tweet read with a screenshot of the actress’ prior comments.

In a 2013 interview with V Magazine, Kravitz called Jaden Smith “so handsome.” Jaden was 14 at the time.

An Essence magazine employee then brought back the memory of the actress turning down the opportunity to work with Black media.

After the Kravitz criticism, came social media’s reaction. Highlighted by Twitter user Jaya referring to her as an “Arnold Palmer” child. Both of Kravitz’s parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, are biracial.

It doesn’t appear Kravitz has responded to the criticism yet.

Category:
Tags: , , , , , ,

Rapper Latto explains what ‘big d’ energy means

Toni Braxton opens up about losing her sister Traci (video)

Kodak Black has an interesting proposal for 50 Cent and Tyler Perry