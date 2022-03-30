Black Twitter comes for Zoë Kravitz after she calls out Will Smith

The reverberations from the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap continue as various celebrities add their thoughts to the situation.

Zoë Kravitz posted a photo of her on the Vanity Fair red carpet at the Oscar Awards in Los Angeles on Instagram.

“Here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show,” Kravitz caption read. “Where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Much of Black Twitter didn’t take kindly to the comment, which apparently threw Smith under the bus, and then posted old comments about the actress.

“zoe kravitz also a predator btw,” @ohmygrluvr’s Tweet read with a screenshot of the actress’ prior comments.

In a 2013 interview with V Magazine, Kravitz called Jaden Smith “so handsome.” Jaden was 14 at the time.

zoe kravitz also a predator btw pic.twitter.com/LlZeqvTP5j — BIRACIALS OUT ❌ (@ohmygrluvr) March 29, 2022

An Essence magazine employee then brought back the memory of the actress turning down the opportunity to work with Black media.

zoe kravitz is funny. will never forgetting working at essence and us trying to book her for interviews/covers/events/etc and her team declining bcuz we "aren't her audience" 🥴 — Bradford (@brxdford) March 29, 2022

After the Kravitz criticism, came social media’s reaction. Highlighted by Twitter user Jaya referring to her as an “Arnold Palmer” child. Both of Kravitz’s parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, are biracial.

The Arnold Palmer children are having a rough day on here lolol — jaya. (@jayacancook) March 30, 2022

zendaya now that zoë kravitz fumbled and she’s back to being the tl’s number one lightskin pic.twitter.com/7h3X4vbF9l — nat (@ketcunt) March 29, 2022

It doesn’t appear Kravitz has responded to the criticism yet.