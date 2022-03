African American veterinarians Dr. Terrance Hodges and Dr. Vernard Ferguson discuss the highly anticipated season three of their TV show, “Critter Fixers: Country Vets.” These Georgians are two lifelong friends who own the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospitals, located some 100 miles south of Atlanta. The pair talk about their burgeoning business empire that now boasts international influence aided by their TV series on the National Geographic Wild station.