Bre Tiesi shares how she’s always felt about Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon caused a stir in January when he revealed Bre Tiesi was expecting his eighth child and the 30-year-old beauty has now opened up about their “beautiful” relationship, explaining they have been together at various points over the last decade.

While Tiesi has had other partners and even got married at one point, she said of Nick: “I’ve always come back. Him and I have had our on-and-off for years. And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people …’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

Tiesi acknowledged her romance with the 41-year-old star may not be seen as conventional.

She told E! News’ “Daily Po”‘: “Some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things. [We still] have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive.”

For now, Tiesi is concentrating on her “family and [her] relationship” but she can see all of Nick’s children coming “together” when they’re older.

And she insisted she and the mothers of the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star’s children are all respectful and supportive of one another.

She said: “I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation, and we’re all very supportive and just respect that. Like, ‘That’s your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we’re here.’ “

Ultimately, Tiesi is “excited” to become a mom and is “not scared about giving birth.”

She is planning to have an “unmedicated water birth” when she goes into labor with her son.