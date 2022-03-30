Kodak Black has an interesting proposal for 50 Cent and Tyler Perry

Kodak Black is trying to be more than a rapper.

On March 29, 2022, Kodak had an interesting proposal for 50 Cent and Tyler Perry, both of whom are doing amazing things in the entertainment world.

On his Instagram story, Kodak said “I Got Movie Ideas I Wanna Pitch To Tyler Perry or 50 Cent. If You Know Me And Can See Pass The Internet Antics Then You Know That Im Really An Intellectual Young Man, So With That Being Said I have Some VERY INTERESTING Scripts.”

Fifty has had success from being a rapper to acting in movies, to now being a producer. Kodak thinks if everybody can overlook his online shenanigans, they’ll see the potential he truly has.

Tyler Perry or 50 Cent have yet to respond, but it will be interesting to see if either would take a listen to what Kodak would pitch.

In other news for Kodak, he will be donating 10 percent of his earnings from performances in Dubai toward the college funds for the families of the two Pennslyvania State Troopers who lost their lives to a drunk driver.