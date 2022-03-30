Rapper Latto explains what ‘big d’ energy means

Rap star Latto, as most know by now, has never been scared to express herself on stage or through her words.

On the eve of her sophomore album’s release, 777, the provocative lyricist from Columbus, Ohio, explains what she meant by the lyrics to the song, “Big Energy,” featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled:

“Bad b—-, I could be your fantasy / I can tell you got big d–k energy.”

The 23-year-old Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, said she feels any male or female can have ‘big d’ energy.

“It’s a cool way to bring self-love back into the community and to women, specifically,” she said. “When you make these uplifting songs, people think it has to be corny and it doesn’t,” Latto explained to Variety. “It can be in a cool way where you don’t even realize you’re practicing self-love when you listen to this song but you are in a fun, exciting, fresh way. Women can have big d— energy, it has nothing to do with what’s in your pants — it’s a confidence, it’s an aura. It’s just believing in yourself and not letting anyone change your mind about yourself.”

According to the publication, Latto’s new album will feature a number of prominent guests and collaborators including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) and 21 Savage.

Check out the single “Big Energy” below: