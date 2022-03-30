Toni Braxton opens up about losing her sister Traci (video)

The death of Traci Braxton sent a jolt of surprise reverberating throughout pop culture because she chose to wage her battle with esophagus cancer in private.

Her surviving sister, the iconic Toni Braxton, has the unenviable task of promoting two of her latest films just weeks after her sister lost her yearlong battle and died.

The “Unbreak My Heart” singer, whose new Lifetime film “Fallen Angels Murder Club premieres April 2, told the host of the “Tamron Hall Show” how she has been coping with this devastating loss.

“I’m a rain girl, I love when it rains. My sister Traci, she loves when it snows and she died that morning when it was actually pouring down snow in Virginia. So my sister is now a snowflake,” Toni Braxton said to Hall. “And her favorite bird was a hummingbird and I saw a hummingbird the other day and it just kind of flew around and kind of suspended itself and I was like ‘Traci?’ And it started bumping and going up and down. So that made me feel so much better, I felt like she was trying to say hello to me.”

Through their popular reality show of seven seasons on We TV, “Braxton Family Values,” fans of the singing sisters were able to get a glimpse into the bond that Toni Braxton had with her sister Traci as well as the other siblings.

“She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family,” Toni Braxton shared. “So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy and it’s okay if you fuss and fight but just enjoy the moments and try to just smile and be happy. Be kind to one another. I’m okay today, so it’s okay.”