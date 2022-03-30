Tyler, The Creator asks fans to stop doing this at his shows

Tyler, The Creator recently paused a show after a box landed next to him, and despite thanking the fan for the flower ring, he has requested that concertgoers refrain from sending gifts and other objects flying

across the stage in case he slips on them.

Sharing a clip from the recent concert, he tweeted: “Stop throwing your s— on stage. I don’t want it.

Now mid-show I gotta move it, what’s the logic? F—— stop. Thanks.”

He went on: “I don’t understand the logic of throwing your s— up here. Not only for safety reasons. But bro, I don’t want your s—. I don’t want it. Like, not even being funny. Every show someone throws something up here, and I don’t understand the logic. Why do you think I want your s—?”

Meanwhile, Tyler recently revealed he is considering dropping his stage name because he thinks his real name is “actually cool.” He said: “My full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps, just looks really cool. So, you might see more of that, I don’t know. I’m getting older, and I think when people get older, they start realizing s— and liking things they didn’t like. You just start changing. So, I think my version of that is looking at my name and saying, ‘Oh, this is actually cool.’ “

Tyler got his stage name from a MySpace page he made when he was 13, where he would upload drawings, photos, and beats he’d made. And once his career began to pick up, the name followed.

He continued: “I’m 17, in high school, and around LA, that name’s getting around, and I kind of just kept it as my stage name. It’s really dumb, but it stuck with me, so it just works.”

Tyler has been embracing his last name for several years now, as he started putting it on his album covers, and said he’s going to keep the tradition going.

He added: “I didn’t know anyone else that had a name similar to it. I always thought my last name was weird, but whatever. I started f—— with it more around 2016, and then I started putting it on my album

covers … I think I’m going to keep that going.”

Tyler’s last studio album was 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost.