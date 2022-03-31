Donald Glover has a new project on the way

Donald Glover has been working on new Childish Gambino music.

The 38-year-old actor and rapper’s last studio album under the moniker was 2020’s 3.15.20, and in between his acting gigs, the “Atlanta” star has found the time to work on lots of new material.

When asked by the host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” if he’s working on a follow-up LP, he quipped: “Uh, no.”

He then teased: “I’m making a lot of music. I really love doing it. I’ve made a bunch of it. It’s just really about how to experience it at this point.”

Glover also admitted it’s become harder to schedule time for the studio since becoming a father, but revealed he has a space, which he refers to as an “art farm,” where he can work in peace.

The “This Is America” hitmaker — who has three young sons with Michelle White — said: “It used to just flow, but now I have kids. Nothing flows anymore. […] Nothing’s as easy as it used to be. So I do block off time now because I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to be here for them at this time, and I want to make sure I see his game, and I want to make …’ So that takes a lot of scheduling. But I have this kind of farm, I call it, where it’s like an art farm, where I just like … when I go there, then I get to be as ADD as I want.”

Meanwhile, Glover previously confessed he avoided the internet after the release of 2018’s “This Is America.”

He explained: “Some friends have sent a couple [of the pieces], but, for real, I haven’t been on the Internet since [it came out]. It’s bad for me. I’m really sensitive. I see one negative thing, and I track that person down. I go to their Instagram and be like, ‘You’re not so great. That baby’s not even that cute!'”

The song won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys, with Gambino becoming the first rap artist to win both accolades.