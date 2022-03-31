Mentorship and masterminds for Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is a key moment in time to reflect on and celebrate the triumphs of women across the world. Women have come a long way, baby, as that Virginia Slims tagline used to tell us. But there is still so much more to be done for the advancement of womankind. Since I am a professional communications strategist, I am typically thinking and actively analyzing the voices that are prominent during these moments in time, amplified by brand partnerships and social media posts. The big names, who are celebrities and influencers we know about, are so important to those who find value and inspiration in women who have dominated music, entertainment, health and wellness, corporate America, and the like. I would add though for those of us who are on a journey to know ourselves better as women, we can look inward for inspiration and within our families and friend groups for inspiring women. Those women who don’t have millions or even thousands of followers on social media or don’t have brand partnerships. They are more accessible and real to us in terms of representations of success, resilience, and growth. That is where we can find our mentors and members for our mastermind groups.

I’ve never had a formal mentor. I’ve taken notes and observed successful women from afar, but as an introvert, I’ve struggled with the vulnerability of asking for help or guidance from a woman who I don’t know. I’ve taken the past couple years of my life to foster peer mentor relationships and create different mastermind groups of women who keep me motivated in all aspects of my life. The sources of unique feminine bravery and inspiration are endless.

I think about my friend who fostered and adopted kids at an age that convention would say you shouldn’t be raising children. Her parenting is a beautiful example of renewing life and creating enduring bonds.

I draw strength from my friend who is committed to her quest to be an entrepreneur and builds businesses and weathers them even when the going gets tough and people doubt her ability to continue. Her drive makes me know I can also be as driven.

I admire my friend who is a mentor within her own family despite dysfunction from her siblings and parental units. She still supports them and herself and is a loving woman and friend, no matter how people behave. She shows me how important forgiveness is in this life to be happy and lead with love in every path.

I talked more about the importance and difficulties with mentorship and masterminds in my recent podcast episode on Firsts Over Forty and it resonated with listeners, particularly around how we can lean on the networks we create for inspiration and personal development.

As we close out Women’s History Month 2022 and continue to navigate the new almost post-pandemic world, our relationships as mentors, mentees, and fellow mastermind supporters will remain increasingly important for the next generation of women leaders and those reshaping their lives for what’s next.