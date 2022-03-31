Sacred Space Village is a place to heal and return to the power of love

Julia Sewell, affectionately known as Queen Katie, quit her career in corporate America, escaped to the Dominican Republic, freed herself and her mind and created a community and opportunity for others to do the same. We were honored to share space with her and learn of her beautiful journey and how she is making the world a better place with her retreats.

Tell us more about this amazing space you have created.

Sacred Space Village provides safe spaces for people to unravel back into their original designs. We utilize the power of village, love and nature to open this portal. We are a community of healers that have aligned to offer the medicine of love as a healing tool for women, men and children.

I was built for this work. Period. I started on my path at birth and after 33 years, this vision is finally coming into its fullness. Sacred Space Village is what was birthed when I allowed alignment and faith to lead my path. I knew I was put here to be love to a world that has forgotten how it looks, feels and shows up. I am love and love called me to offer these medicines to the world. These spaces are very special, as every part of the offerings we provide are integrally orchestrated with love in our hearts. We designed our menu, packages and offerings in the highest vibrations of love.

How has this work changed you?

Authenticity is a must and may never be compromised. EVER. This work has forced me to be unapologetically wild and free. To shine my brightest because my sistas and brothas are watching. When I shine, I don’t just give permission, I create new codes in everyone watching my freedom. When I strut my stuff, with the confidence that moves mountains, everyone watching remembers their power to do the same.

It has changed me back to my original design where there is no doubt, fear or confusion. It has aligned me back to my divine connection with source.

It’s Women’s History Month, how does it feel being a Black woman at this moment in time?

It has always felt magical to me to be a Black woman. Not just in this time but in all times.

As my girl Ashley Dubose says, “if I die and come back, make me black.” Being a black woman at this time feels like a mind, body and spirit orgasm erupting into the cosmos and leaving an entire galaxy in its path. There’s no place I’d rather be than in the form of a black woman.

What else would you want people to know about you or your work, or anything else you want our audience to know in general?

This is soul elevating, life transformational work. We have taken the longer route to ensure integrity every step of the way.

This work will change the world by offering sacred healing in village settings, with nature as our backdrop and love as our guiding light.