Taraji P. Henson and Chris Paul have been named to White House board

President Joe Biden and the White House have reached out to Taraji P. Henson and Chris Paul for help.

The NAACP Image Award-winning actress and Washington, D.C. native Henson and NBA All-Star Paul have been announced appointees on the Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the White House announced on March 31.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to supporting the vital mission of HBCUs,” the White House’s press release read. “Through the American Rescue Plan, grant funding, and by forgiving capital improvement debt of many [of] these institutions, the Biden-Harris Administration has already committed more than $5.8 billion in support. Reestablishing the White House HBCU Initiative – and appointing qualified and diverse individuals to the Board – will allow the administration to build on that financial commitment with continued institutional support.”

Henson attended college at North Carolina A&T and Howard University. Paul has taken classes at Winston-Salem State University and has been a huge public advocate for HBCUs throughout his career in the NBA.

Joining Henson and Paul are 15 other expected appointees to serve on the board. Listed below is the full list of expected appointees.

Makola M. Abdullah

Javaune Adams-Gaston

Paige Blake

Thasunda Brown Duckett

Willie A. Deese

Patrick Cokley

Monica Goldson

Brett J. Hart

Taraji P. Henson

Beverly W. Hogan

Lisa P. Jackson

Shevrin D. Jones

Walter M. Kimbrough

William F. L. Moses

Christopher E. Paul

Quinton T. Ross Jr.

Ruth J. Simmons

Janeen Uzzell

Tony Allen, chair of the President’s Board of Advisors and President of Delaware State, said he was excited about the new board members coming aboard.

“Having already invested an unprecedented $5.8 billion in our institutions, the President, the Vice President, and the entire Biden administration have been clear on their dedication to HBCUs in word and deed,” Allen said. “And they are just beginning. We all look forward to our continued work with the Administration and with this exceptional group of Americans.”