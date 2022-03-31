Women’s history, civil rights, and Sheryl Sandberg

Minorities have worked tirelessly over this past year to enhance protections for marginalized communities and helped make our platform safer. Under Roy Austin’s leadership, this is an entirely female team designed to put in place a civil rights structure at Meta to enhance the equity of our technologies. So, I’m excited to help introduce three of the amazing women of the Civil Rights team to our company today.

Cynthia Dietle: I’ve never worked on a team that is exclusively women in my career. So that’s pretty cool. I think what makes our team really special is that we’re different. We have very different lived experiences; our religion, our ethnicity, our sexual orientation, race, we’re daughters, we’re spouses, or mothers, or grandmothers, with children. We’re grandchildren of immigrants. Where we are born and raised, everything is different, but we look at things similarly in the Civil Rights space. And that’s what really unites us.

Maynar Waheed: I think the ability of our technologies to really reach into cities across states and around the world is incredible. You have the ability to hear the story of someone that doesn’t have a microphone who isn’t getting press coverage, and to spread that awareness and organize for change. I think we’re seeing that constantly with world crises as well. At its best, our services can amplify the voices of people that aren’t always heard, build awareness of struggles and conflict around the world, and help people really organize and advocate for change in a space where we can build like equity in a speech, which is something I don’t think we’ve ever had before as a society.

Julie Wenah: Meta recently launched race measurement back in November. People have said that they have a very experience on the platform different from other people. Unfortunately, we don’t have all the data to fully understand what may be happening and why we can’t address what we can’t measure. So, establishing a more accurate measurement framework is vital to create more inclusive products, policies and operations across Meta technologies. That’s part of aligning with our new values of looking at long term impact.

I’m so glad that we were able to at beginning of Women’s History Month, take a moment to highlight the work this this critical team is doing. Thank you to these incredible women. Thank you to the rest of the women of the Civil Rights team. Thank you, Roy, and thank you to all of you. Happy Women’s History Month everyone