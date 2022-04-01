LinkedIn manager Afiya Hosten explains why Black unity is important

Afiya Hosten is all about supporting her loved ones.

In the open-air space area of the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the LinkedIn business operations manager took photos and mingled with peers. Hosten was at the formal event to support Hope Wollensack, one of the honorees at the 2022 Good Trouble Honors.

Hosten spoke with rolling out about the importance of unity within the Black community.

How does it feel to be at the Good Trouble Honors?

Yeah, I feel very honored to be here. Actually, one of my friends is being honored. Her name is Hope Wollensack, and she’s being honored for the work that she’s doing in the community. I’m happy to be here and to support her.

It means a lot to me because I actually was originally friends with her sister. We became friends because we were in the group for minorities getting their MBAs and that meant a lot to me. To meet her sister, [and] her doing so much in the community, especially after John Lewis passed, [means a lot]. To see [Lewis’] legacy continue [is very meaningful]. The fellowship, the way the Black community continues to connect in the most unexpected and beautiful ways [is beautiful].

You said you met Wollensack’s sister through a minority-focused organization. What is the importance of Black women and Black people, in general, sticking together?

I think that’s critical. I think one of the most amazing things about the Black diaspora is that no matter where we come from, no matter how we look, whether we’re from America, Africa, or the Caribbean, we all come from the same place. We all have the same goals, motivations and ambitions. I think what unites us is greater than what separates us.

Seeing Black people, Black women in particular, come together and unite, I think just strengthens us as a community and shows just how widespread our reach is.

What got you interested in the managerial field you’re currently in?

Gosh, that’s a great question. My parents were always pushing for me. My dad wanted me to work on Wall Street, which is very weird because I would never want to do that. But I did end my first career working [for] American Express, which is right off of Wall Street. My first manager, when I entered the business world, was actually a Black woman who also had her MBA. From the first week we met, when I was fresh out of undergrad, she was telling me the importance of getting my master’s and knowing that the sky’s the limit in the business.