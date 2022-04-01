Tamika Mallory reveals what fuels her relentless pace in seeking justice

Tamika Mallory has not stopped yet.

Since the Black Lives Matter protest of 2020, Mallory said she’s been on the front lines fighting for social justice. “For two years, I haven’t been home,” Mallory said after being recognized by Black Enterprise. “I’ve lived in the street fighting for our rights. Breonna Taylor was the beginning, and when I got there, along with my partners at Until Freedom, nobody was really talking about her as we see today. We built a movement around Breonna Taylor.” After being awarded the Luminary Award at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, Mallory spoke to rolling out about her hectic last two years.

How does it feel to be recognized by Black Enterprise?

When I first got the invitation to be honored here, I was so busy doing what I always do that I’m like, “OK.” There’s something else on my schedule. Of course, I love Black Enterprise, but I don’t know if I appreciate it. Walking in this room and being around all these powerful women really was the inspiration I [needed] to keep going. It also taught me a lesson about slowing down, and really acknowledging every single moment and every single invitation as a moment God is blessing me. … These women and Black Enterprise, as an entity and institution, have given me purpose. I feel really special tonight, so I’m grateful.

Speaking of slowing down, in your speech you mentioned that you haven’t been home since 2020. How do you rest?

Well, I sleep — I don’t care where I am. I sleep on planes, I sleep in cars, I sleep everywhere. Rest has been difficult to really achieve over the last two years because so much has happened. We [stay] on the battlefield because we have to and if not us, then who? So it’s a challenge, but I also feel really humbled by the fact that God would bless me with the opportunity to fight for our people, and that Black Enterprise would take the time to acknowledge that work and to stand with me in this struggle.