Aliyah Boston proves she’s the national player of the year in NCAA semifinal

There was no debate this season.

In South Carolina‘s 72-59 semifinal win over Louisville, Gamecock center Aliyah Boston finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Boston’s dominant performer — in her lime green and hot pink shoes to match her trademark colored braids — provided a reminder that she deserves the title of Naismith National Player of the Year.

Throughout the season, a number of national media personalities attempted to make a case for Iowa guard Caitlin Clark for the player of the year, but Boston was consistently more efficient and led her team to more wins. Granted, coach Dawn Staley assembled a more talented roster for Boston than Iowa did for Clark.

Boston’s shifty footwork and determination to get to the basket is nothing less than poetic, along with her ability to confuse the Cardinals led by star forward Olivia Cochran clinched the honor for her. Boston even ended her night of scoring in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer.

Baylor star NaLyssa Smith apparently had some thoughts on the title honor as well.

“Having great social media support can help you win any award,” Smith tweeted. “You don’t even have to be good at basketball anymore lmao.

“Folks only think one person got an award this year,” she tweeted.

Smith eventually deleted both tweets.

Smith’s team, Baylor, lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to South Dakota. Boston’s team, South Carolina, will next play in the national championship on April 3.