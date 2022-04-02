FUBU co-founder J. Alexander Martin wants this show on his new network

A few brands come along that shift the culture every now and then.

For Us By Us is one of the culture-shifting brands that capitalized on Black pride through ownership in the streetwear fashion lane.

Now, the brand has extended into streaming entertainment. In April, FUBU announced the launch of the For Us By Us Network. To discuss the launch and future plans for the network, FUBU co-founder J. Alexander Martin sat with rolling out.

“It’s been a brainchild, something I’ve been working on for at least 13 years right now,” Martin said. “It’s my second baby next to FUBU, which is actually 30 years old this year. The 30th anniversary this year … a lot going on.”

You feature personalities like Saucy Santana, Tami Roman and Kim Fields on the network. What went into the process for selecting those personalities?

It’s all about the culture.

It’s about moving the needle. It’s about speaking to what people want.

Again, we’ve always been an advocate of being for the people, by the people for us, by us, that’s been our mantra forever.

We don’t actually do it. We just know what we like. We were the customer, we were the client. I’m getting older in my life, so I look to the youth to tell us what’s going on, what they like and what we need to do.

Saucy Santana is one of the hottest acts out right now and a big social media personality, but there’s also a pocket of hip-hop OGs who may not welcome him as much. What went into your decision to bring him on board?

I’m open to anything, and I’m open to everything. Even if I had an opinion or not had an opinion, it’s not about my opinions, it’s about what the people want.

[Santana] is the voice of today. He’s who he is. And he’s what he is. He’s a big voice and a big personality, to say the least. We knew that going in [that] some people may go, ‘What are you doing?’

It’s not about that. It’s about what the people want, and that’s the majority.

What genres can people expect to see on the FUBU Network?

You can expect … comedy, romance, spiritual, and faith-based drama. You name it, I mean, for every gamut, because our demo is five to 55.

We have to get something for everybody.

If you had a wish list of reboots to bring to the network, what would it be?

Oh my God. I love “Good Times,” and I love “The Jeffersons.”

I think “The Jeffersons” would be great now because of the way the content was. It would make people spark the conversations between White and Black, and Black and White and understand it more.