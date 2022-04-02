Selena Hill discusses protecting Black women, legacy of Earl Graves Sr.

Selena Hill, the deputy digital editor at Black Enterprise was present at the 2022 Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas.

Hill talked with rolling out about the summit and this year’s class of honorees, protecting Black women, and the legacy of the founder of Black Enterprise, the late Mr. Earl Graves Sr.

How can Black men do a better job of protecting and supporting Black women?

I think by showing up, being supportive, saying her name, using the hashtags and continuing to support our businesses. All of that makes such a big difference when it comes to the everyday lives and struggles of Black women. Sometimes it [can] be just also listening. If we’re in a room, maybe pass the mic to your sister, let her speak, let her have that podium. Let her have that time to express herself and tell you what she needs in that moment. It could be something financial, it can be emotional support, anything, but we have to first listen to Black women.

What do you think about this class of honorees?

This class of honorees is amazing. We had Tamika Mallory, we had A’Lelia Bundles. We have Janice Bryant Howroyd, who is the first Black woman to own a billion-dollar company. That just says it all, and that’s not even all the honorees. Not only did we come back in 2022, but we came back with a bang.

How do you think Earl Graves Sr. is looking at this right now?

We know that our visionary founder, Mr. Graves Sr. passed in 2020, but he left a legacy of excellence, a standard of excellence that continues here in Black Enterprise with every single person who works at the company and every single supporter. Those who read Black Enterprise and have been with us for decades all carry the legacy of Mr. Graves Sr., and that legacy will never die.