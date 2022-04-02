What ‘The Glam Doctor’ learned at ‘Black Enterprise’s’ Women of Power Summit

Detroit’s “The Glam Doctor,” whose real name is Rashida Lashawn, was a part of ‘Black Enterprise’s’ Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas. While at the conference, the celebrity makeup artist stopped by to talk to rolling out about the experience.

How does it feel to be here?

It feels amazing to be here in such a sea of beautiful Black women who are in power positions doing their thing. I am so inspired.

How cool is it to see so many powerful Black women of the business world in the same room?

It feels incredible. It feels like the things that I pray for a lot of my life. I’ve never seen this in one room. All these women, over 1,000 women it’s so dope.

What do you hope to gain from this weekend?

I hope to gain some new relationships. I hope to gain a lot of information and resources in order to further my own career and my beauty business for The Glam Doctor.

What have you already learned from this weekend?

One takeaway I have from today is that I learned about being irreplaceable. Not trying to be not irreplaceable.

What is your advice to any young girls that are reading this right now?

My advice is you can do anything that you want to. You can be anything you want to be. Go forward, and don’t let anyone stop you anywhere.

How can Black men better support and protect Black women in 2022?

You can really help to push us in our dreams. Help us support us by telling us we’re amazing, and help in any way that we may want. When we ask, “Can you help us in any way”? Or whenever we tell you to help us, we need you to be there for us then.