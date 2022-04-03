Actor Michael Ealy wanted to punch Chris Rock

Looks like there are more folks than just Will Smith who wanted to reach out and lay hands on famously acerbic comedian Chris Rock.

Unlike many comedians who are adept at getting the audience to laugh with them or specialize in self-deprecating humor, Rock’s one-liners often come off more like blunt force trauma.

This is how Rock’s sarcastic remark was received by actor Micahel Ealy.

The star of the Barbershop and Think Like a Man franchises said that, as an up-and-coming actor, Rock was once so cruel to him on a movie set that he fantasized about punching him in the face.

This episode took place 20 years ago on the film Bad Company starring Anthony Hopkins, Kerry Washington and Rock, and director Joel Schumacher decided to write a small part for Ealy to play.

“Chris Rock was a little cold. He was probably at the height of his career at this point, and I idolized him — I had watched all his stuff and thought he was so funny, and I really respected him — but he was just kind of indifferent to me,” says the Barbershop actor, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ealy was on set to do reshoots for the movie’s ending for the wedding scene between Rock and Kerry Washington.

“So we’re about to shoot this scene, I’m in my tux, I come on set, and Chris and Kerry are standing there, and … Chris looks over at me, and he says: ‘Oh (pause). Still in the business, huh?”

Washington quickly rebuked Rock’s rudeness and defended Ealy.

“And mind you, we didn’t speak much on set in the first place. For whatever reason he didn’t talk to me much. He was a big star and I had a small part, and maybe he didn’t think I was going to be around much, so he didn’t think it was important to be nice to me.

“I just stayed professional and did my best, but I was stuck there having to look like I’m happy to be at my friend’s wedding when really at this point, I wanted to punch him in the f—— face. The crying came later. In the moment, I wanted to punch him in the face. That was my Maryland upbringing coming into play where you just fight,” Ealy laughs at the memory.

They eventually reconciled years later. But the episode taught Ealy a valuable lesson.

“It also taught me early on how to treat people. I really learned that working with Will Smith and Halle Berry — when I worked with them, they both knew everybody’s name on the crew and they spoke to every actor, whether they were background or guest star.”