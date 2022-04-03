Atlanta Hawks honor the 1st Black firefighters of Fire Rescue Station 16

Being the first to do something is good, but knowing that you’re making history and opening doors for the next generation is a different type of feeling.

That latter is probably what the first African-American firefighters felt on April 1 when the Atlanta Hawks unveiled a new basketball hoop and mural, paying tribute to the historic Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16. April 1, 2022, marked the 59th anniversary of Station 16 becoming the city’s first fully-integrated station in 1963.

As part of the event, Hawks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins was on site, along with Hawks star John Collins, guard Skylar Mays, and the first Black firefighters of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Lieutenant Louvenia Jenkins, Battalion Chief Liz Summers, Lt. Theodore Ector, and Fire Chief Roderick M. Smith.

Theodore Ector, who was one of the first of 16 Black male firefighters of Station 16, was honored at the event.

“I’m really proud, I didn’t think I’d be proud like this,” Ector said to rolling out. “This is great, and I enjoyed it.”

Collins, who is known for his commitment to community service around Atlanta took in the significance of it all as he watched history being made.

“Atlanta is first to do a lot of things,” Collins said. “It’s always cool for me to do things here, and be a part of the foundations and culture that was started here. Just to have my imprint on it and be around the greatness that is the city of Atlanta as well as the Black excellence, it’s always good to be a part of this.”

Students from Kipp Way Academy joined to celebrate the monumental event as well, some in the homes of one day becoming a firefighter, or becoming the first to break a barrier in the community, similar to the Black firefighters in 1963.

“Kids might not necessarily understand the [impact] of what they’re here witnessing,” Collins said. “This is a passing of the torch from the older generation to the younger ones to try and inspire them, whether it be in sports or protecting and serving to have an impact on the community.”

“You have to know the people who broke down the barriers so you can be where you are,” Mays said. For them to have this opportunity, it’s great.”

Ector offered advice to the young people looking to maybe be a part of the fire department one day.

“I would tell them it’s a good career, and go to school,” Ector said. “Come out and join the fire department. They can advance more than we did because it was hard for us to advance during that time. Eventually, we were able to take the exams, and get promoted.”