Janelle Reid is helping Black women close the equity gap

Janelle Reid is the CEO of Divine Career Solutions, a career and business consultancy for business owners and professionals seeking to accelerate, advance or transition in their careers or businesses. Reid recently spoke at the 2022 Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit.

Reid spoke with rolling out about the summit, being a speaker at the event and how Black men can better protect Black women in 2022.

How does it feel to be here at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit?

It feels phenomenal. It feels amazing. Not to mention the fact that it’s Women’s History Month, but I feel that this is going to be an amazing weekend for all Black women this weekend.

How does it feel to be a speaker at the event?

I’m excited about what I’m speaking about, which is about how to get paid your worth and how to close the equity gap. I’m excited to speak about some practical things to help women be able to get their worth.

How does it feel to see so many powerful Black women in one place for the entire weekend?

It feels like home. It feels like genuine sisterhood where we can all connect, celebrate, cry, laugh, all of the above and be able to embrace each other.

What is a way that Black men can protect and support Black women?

I would say that Black men can help support women by supporting us being in our power, encouraging us to speak up and be heard, not to just be seen … for us to vocalize and that we have a voice in this world and that they are our biggest advocates for us to do so.