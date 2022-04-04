‘Saturday Night Live’ has fun at Will Smith’s expense (videos)

You already knew that “Saturday Night Live” was going to get ahold of the smack heard around the world. And they didn’t disappoint as Will Smith’s name came up repeatedly during SNL’s 90-minute show.

Host Jarred Carmichael started off the show by joking about how the controversy around the slap remains a hot topic in America.

“Isn’t it kind of crazy — it feels like we’ve been talking about it for so long,” Carmichael said. “This is going to blow your mind — can you believe it’s been six days? This happened a week ago. Doesn’t it feel like it happened years ago? Like doesn’t it feel like it happened when we were all in high school?

“It happened on Sunday. It’s Saturday, bro.”

Carmichael later appeared in a hilarious bit where he played a seat filler who sat directly behind Smith, who played by SNL’s Chris Redd. Carmichael said that Smith was his hero as the two struck up a friendly conversation — that is, until the two of them heard Chris Rock’s infamous joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

“Hey, I’ll be right back man,” Smith says before getting up and walking out of the frame. Off camera, you hear the slap and then Smith returns to his seat and continues the conversation as if nothing happened.

In the third sketch, Michael Che and Colin Jost had their turn at Smith during the news segment.

“Will Smith, for those of you who don’t know, walked on stage during the Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which I think was a disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at awards shows,” Jost said.

“I think we should just acknowledge that that is one of the craziest things we will ever see in our lives. It’s truly like the Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, but if Janet’s nipple slapped Timberlake,” Jost joked.