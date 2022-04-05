Kanye West boycotted Grammys, now dropping out of this festival lineup

Ye West has pulled out of performing at the Coachella music festival in the California desert alongside Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia.

According to Page Six, West — who legally changed his name to Ye in November last year — will be replaced by the Weeknd as it will be “virtually impossible” for him to do a good show, which was supposed to include fellow rapper, Travis Scott.

The source told the outlet: “Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production. Travis Scott was supposed to be joining him onstage.

“Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him.”

According to the insider, the famous rapper “is backing out” of the festival because he wants to take time away from the spotlight after being embroiled in a series of scandals involving his ex Kim Kardashian, 41, who is also the mother of his four kids North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2). His public battle with Kardashian’s new boyfriend the 28-year-old comic Pete Davidson prompted has also prompted a petition to end the feud which has to date received 50,000 signatures.

“Kanye is backing out because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete, he wants to get help,” a source divulged.

His harassment of the “Saturday Night Live” star and fellow comic Trevor Noah, who called out Ye’s behavior on “The Daily Show,” led to the rapper being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.

“I’m really concerned that SKETE [his nickname for Pete] will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months,” one of Ye’s messages read.