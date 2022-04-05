National Autism Awareness Month: Book recommendations for children

April is National Autism Awareness Month, and an opportunity to educate and increase awareness of autism while celebrating our differences. Autism is a developmental spectrum disorder where some may have difficulties communicating, repetitive behaviors, or limited interest, but it’s important to remember that each person’s case is unique. Children with autism may struggle to understand their world or feel accepted around others.

Here are some children’s books that shed light on autism awareness and acceptance.

The Boy with Big, Big Feelings follows a boy who experiences intense emotions and empathetic ability. Unsure of what to do with his feelings, he attempts to shove them down, eventually learning that his feelings are to be celebrated. Relatable for any child, doctors and psychologists especially recommend this one for children who have been diagnosed with autism as it navigates how to cope with an array of emotions.

When an unexpected storm alters Laila’s perfectly planned birthday party, it feels as if her whole special day is doomed. With the help of her mom and the comfort of her service dog, Laila must navigate the continuous changes to her delicately planned routine. It Was Supposed to be Sunny by Samantha Cotterill is written for children on the spectrum, and helps them understand how to cope with unexpected changes and stressful social situations.

Holly Robinson Peete tag teams with her daughter, Ryan, to co-write an impactful book based on their personal experiences with Holly’s son and Ryan’s brother, RJ, who has autism. Told through the sister’s perspective, Callie admires her older brother Charlie and how he excels at his many hobbies. My Brother Charlie shares valuable lessons on hope, tolerance, and love.

This book introduces the quirky science hero, Dr. Temple Grandin, one of the most influential voices in modern science. Diagnosed with autism at a young age, many thought she’d never speak. Dr. Grandin’s unique connection with animals aided in her breakthrough improvements for farms across the globe. The Girl Who Thought in Pictures by Julia Finley Mosca contains a complete bio, a vibrant timeline of events, and even a note from Temple herself.