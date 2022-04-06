Lexus hosts parking lot drive-in experience to celebrate Black restaurateurs

ATLANTA – Lexus treated media and urban sophisticates to an evening of luxuriousness by facilitating an intimate drive-in movie experience while celebrating the delectable delights from some of the ATL’s best chefs.

Lexus, which is the quintessential personification of sophistication and class, created an exclusive bastion of comfort dining for reporters and influencers. Guests were only were required to bring their own cars and appetites to Impact Church’s parking lot, which was transformed into a drive-in theater for the evening.

The evening was also an opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the influential Ice Cube film, Barbershop, which became a blockbuster and launched a franchise (Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Barbershop: The Next Cut and Beauty Shop).

Attendees were met with club bangers by the deejay who was flanked by two Lexus sedans. Once they parked, their palates were pampered with gastronomic greatness from restaurateurs of the African diaspora.

The Iron Mon provided the Caribbean cuisine, Lady & the Beast came strong with the barbecue menu, while Omni Flavas rounded out the trio of food trucks with a fusion of Mexican, Asian and American dishes.

All the drivers and passengers had to do was lay back their seats, tune out the outside noise and enjoy succulent meals.

Bon vivants and fans of these wondrous whips on wheels can track the Lexus Uncorked’s local and national tours via the hashtag #LexusUncorked.