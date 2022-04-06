Paula Patton broiled by social media for making bad fried chicken (video)

Actress Paula Patton was thrashed about mercilessly on social media after fans became disgusted with her culinary craftsmanship, or lack thereof, particularly as it pertained to the way she fried chicken.

Patton seemed so proud to show off a video of her frying chicken to her 430K Instagram followers, but thousands of fans recoiled in revulsion at her gastronomic interpretations.

One point of contention is that Patton failed to wash her chicken thoroughly. Worse, fans severely rebuked the Mission: Impossible and Baggage Claim actress when she applied the seasoning after putting the chicken in a batch of hot grease.

On behalf of biracial people everywhere I want to say Paula Patton doesn't represent our cooking at all. Don't put that mess on us…someone just taught her wrong. https://t.co/8w8y3mIA80 — TheNFLGirl (@thenflgirl320) April 4, 2022

The tide of criticism didn’t come crashing down on Patton right away. The Jumping the Broom star made the IG video back in March 2020. But then the jokes and memes began trickling in after someone reposted Patton’s video on their TikTok page, and soon it became a torrential downpour of criticism.

When you show your granny that video of Paula Patton frying chicken pic.twitter.com/dZwG4TspOQ — CURE (@CureHipHop) April 4, 2022

The lambasting even got cruel as some fans say her chicken is the reason why ex-husband Robin Thicke left her.

Robin Thicke every morning after eating Paula Patton’s fried chicken when they were married https://t.co/DS25IhTYJF pic.twitter.com/R4fzq3WQgU — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) April 4, 2022

I see part of why Robin Thicke cheated on Paula Patton. Mama was feeding them raw chicken. — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) April 4, 2022

Patton was so reviled by fans that she turned off the comments section of her IG post and then made another video from Mexico explaining herself.

“I get it. It might look crazy. It’s the way we do it,” Patton said in the video. “My mom taught me. It’s my mom’s recipe. I do believe in washing the chicken and maybe the way the video was edited, it looked like I didn’t wash it long enough, but I definitely do because I feed it to my son,” she said.

Her rationale failed to extinguish flames of fan outrage at her attempt to cook chicken for her children.

Robin Thicke’s Last Words Before Leaving Her… pic.twitter.com/YYjwBdw9gY — Lenny ☁️ (@Lowkeylynny) April 4, 2022

Paul Patton is Wilding for that fried chicken. I definitely know which parent is white. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eCXpHoQazK — 🦁🤎 (@JackBarnez) April 4, 2022

Every ethnicity coming together to stop Paul Patton from frying chicken ever again pic.twitter.com/6UlUDwpaYc — Jesse James Jobin (@ShaoliNSANE) April 5, 2022

Just watched a video of Paula Patton frying chicken pic.twitter.com/YcS8kEz4XR — Shaquille Sunflower (@shaq_sunflower7) April 3, 2022