What a son did to his mother that may keep him in prison forever

A Gainesville man has been charged with murdering his own mother on April 4.

Deputies responded to a call about a welfare check, and when they got to the scene, they found a female victim with numerous stab wounds. The victim was identified as Angela Shields, who lived in Gainesville. They found several lacerations on her body from the stabbing.

Authorities say the suspect in the stabbing, Marcus Alfredo Flores, was the victim’s son. Flores was taken into custody on April 5 and charged with felony malice murder and terroristic threats and acts.

It has not yet been released by police what was Flores’ motive in the crime, and it’s still unclear if he was living with his mother at the time.

According to Hall County Jail records, Flores was in jail between March 23, 2021, and Feb. 18, 2022, for a probation violation. Records show he has a probation violation from a 2009 child molestation, where he was accused of touching a girl who was under the age of 16.