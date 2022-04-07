Nicki Minaj shares what caused her anxiety when she became famous

Nicki Minaj has admitted that her every move being criticized gave her anxiety.

“I think when I was younger, my more natural state was to be more confident. But I think when you’re a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time if you’re not careful you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized,” she admitted to ‘The Late Late Show” host James Corden while taking part in the Carpool Karaoke segment.

“I just don’t think it’s natural. It’s not natural for a human being to feel like everyone’s critiquing them.”

The 39-year-old star says she feels an “enormous sense of peace” when she switches off from the outside world and stays off social media.

“I had this amazing sense of freedom because nobody gave a s— about what I was doing. Like, I could get away with anything,” she continued.

“And then it goes from that to the complete, complete opposite. If I blink my eye wrong, they’ll have a story made up about why I blinked my eye that way.

“Whenever I am off of social media and I take that s— off my phone, I have just this enormous sense of peace. And then you realize what really matters.”

Minaj became a first-time mom in Spetmeber 2020 to a son, who she refers to as Papa Bear.

And the rapper – who had her little boy with husband Kenneth Petty – says being a mom also brings her peace as she is “magically in love.”

“[Motherhood] plays a huge part [in feeling peace],” Minaj added.

“It doesn’t matter what is going on … when I look at my son, I’m just magically in love. He just makes me laugh, makes me smile, makes me happy. He’s just so cute and cuddly.

“I rap and sing to him all the time. I just make up melodies all day.”