LeBron James fantasizes about 2 players he wants to play with most (videos)

By Terry Shropshire | Apr 7, 2022

Lebron “Bronny” James Jr. at the Target Center in Minneapolis (Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Now that the moribund Los Angeles Lakers have been mathematically eliminated from the NBA playoffs, LeBron James has the freedom to wax rhapsodic about who his dream teammates would be.


During the latest episode of his popular “The Shop” series that included his best friend-business partner Maverick Carter and hip hop superstar Rick Ross, King James told the world the two basketball players he most wants to team up with the most.

James’ first choice hardly catches anyone by surprise, and actually invokes vivid memories of Ken Griffey Jr. getting drafted by the Seattle Mariners and playing alongside his father, Ken Griffey Sr., in the early 1990s:


James’ second choice of a dream teammate may not shock basketball followers who have seen the Akron, Ohio-born megastar heap effusive praise on his fellow Akron, Ohio-born megastar. LeBron praised this particular player despite engaging in fierce championship battles against his team for four straight years from 2015-2018.

In related news, LeBron James Sr. and his wife Savannah caught their son LeBron James Jr.’s AAU game this past weekend where he dazzled his father and fans alike.

Check out some Bronny highlights.

Speaking of sons, some folks are now beginning to whisper that James’ youngest son, Bryce, is creating a Venus and Serena Williams situation where the younger might be even better than his older sibling. He is now starring at the same national power, Sierra Canyon, where Bronny made his name.

