Nissan’s all-new Frontier is a midsize truck that’s loaded with personality

Nissan’s truck heritage is over 60 years strong. When they built the all-new Frontier midsize truck they had in mind the everyday person who was in need of the “right-sized” pickup truck. The Frontier is that truck.

“It’s a truck in every sense of the word, with a true personality unlike any other — a complete package of capability, drivability, comfort, technology and style. The all-new Frontier is a truck you’ll feel proud to have in your driveway — and everywhere you go,” said Jared Haslam, vice president, product and services planning, Nissan U.S.

The overall aesthetic of the 2022 Frontier was upgraded. From the new massive front grille and chiseled hood to its wider, elevated stance. The 2022 Frontier has the look and feel of a full-size truck. If you are looking for a more aggressive look opposed to the basic model, Nissan offers other available trims such as the specially-equipped 4×4 as well as the Pro-4x.

This week’s test-driven model was the Pro-X Crew Cab 4×2 automatic V6. A handsome truck loaded with plenty of comfort and convenience features making it more than an exceptional truck.

Glacier White accented with painted Pro Alloy Wheels and 17-inch All-Terrain tires. Underneath, the truck is supported by off-road shocks and rear suspension stabilizer. To make a profound statement, the Frontier PRO-X also features LED headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lights and Lava Red grille accents.

For a mid-size truck, the Frontier Pro is a work horse. Overall performance is exceptional. Under the hood is a 310 horsepower 3.8-Liter V6 engine. The Pro-X also offer options for off-road style step rails, bed access package and pro convenience package. The pro convenience package includes spray-in bedliner, 120-volt outlets in the bed and rear center console.

Drivers will also find comfort and convenience on the interior of the Frontier. Technology is everywhere inside the 2022 Frontier. Standard features include Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free phone system with streaming and voice recognition.

Ultimately, what makes the Frontier a midsize truck worth taking notice is its price. The manufacturer’s suggested retail base price starts around $34,240. The test-driven model, the Pro-X Crew Cab with added options, is reasonably priced at $44,220.

Nissan’s all-new 2022 Frontier Pro-X Crew Cab 4×2 is an authentic midsize truck loaded with personality. It’s a truck built for not only a workweek of hauling and delivering around the city but it is a great truck for a weekend off-road trip too.