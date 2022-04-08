How math homework in a getaway car helped police nab teen suspect

An 18-year-old Las Vegas student was arrested for a deadly home invasion after leaving his math homework in a getaway vehicle, helping authorities apprehend him.

Kamari Oliver faces charges of murder, robbery, burglary and kidnapping in connection with a home invasion that left a woman dead.

Natalie Manduley was shot on March 25 , 2022, after a group of suspects allegedly broke into her home and demanded cash and other valuables. Manduley tried to defend herself with her own firearm but was shot by one of the suspects.

The four suspects then tried to flee the scene and crashed their vehicle into a wall, leaving them to continue their getaway on foot.

Authorities found $5,000 in cash and a red backpack inside the getaway car. Inside the backpack was a laptop and schoolwork, with Oliver’s name on the paper.

Authorities then went to Oliver’s school on March 28 and learned that he had an unexcused absence the last two periods on the same day the robbery occurred. Police also said they had camera footage of Oliver disposing of the weapon near the crime scene.

According to Oliver’s attorney, the evidence will show that he wasn’t involved in the killing and he never went inside the house.