Serena Williams gives fans hope for return after making this statement

Serena Williams has been out of action for a year after withdrawing from the championships in the first round last year with an ankle injury.

Williams also missed the 2021 Olympics and U.S. Open with a hamstring injury. She was also absent from the Australian Open earlier this year, but has now given an indication about a possible return.

“We’ve been talking about my comeback and he’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can’t wait,” the 40-year-old star said during an Instagram story with NFL star Aaron Rodgers at a Bitcoin conference in Miami.

When Rodgers asked if she would wait until the U.S. Open before making a return, Williams replied: “Wimbledon’s before the US Open, I’ve got to play Wimbledon first. Exciting!”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently suggested that she had no idea when she would retire from tennis and was simply “living for the day”.

“I think every tennis player thinks about the r-word [retirement] as soon as they hit five years because tennis is so intense. It’s literally 11 months out of the year.” Williams said.

“But I don’t know. I’m living for the day and I always tell people, ‘I’m not planning for tomorrow, only in business, and when it comes to tennis, I’m planning just for today.'”

Williams also relates to the struggles of Naomi Osaka after she was heckled at Indian Wells after she suffered a similar reception at the same event in 2001.

“That was my whole life, trying to prove to people that I was better than [their meanness].

“And that’s what I’m doing now in a different way. I love proving that athletes can turn and have an amazing career.”