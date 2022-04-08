Steph Curry gives biting rebuke to LeBron James’ fantasy to play with him

Steph Curry, widely considered the greatest shooter in the NBA, resoundingly rejected the fantasy of LeBron James to be teammates on a future team.

Curry, 33, was a guest on 95.7 “The Game” radio show when the hosts played the most recent episode of King James’ HBO show “The Shop.” Curry began to laugh as soon as he heard LeBron’s baritone voice bellowing his make-believe world in which he gets to play with Curry.

Both Curry and James, 37, were born at the same hospital in Akron, Ohio, four years apart, and their geographical connection was talked about often during their four-year NBA championship battles between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2108. (Curry’s father, Dell, played for the Cavaliers at the time of Steph’s birth and chose Akron General Hospital 40 miles south of Cleveland for his wife to deliver Steph).

But Curry was not feeling James’ fantasy. And he made it known in no uncertain terms.

“Well, he got his wish. He’s the captain. He’s picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now. I’m good right now,” Curry said.

Steph Curry’s reaction to hearing LeBron James comments about wanting to play with him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/frblnCNQGK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

This what James articulated about his dreams of playing with two particular players, with one being his own son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

“In today’s game, s—, there some motherf—ers in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” James said. “Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with for sure in today’s game. I love everything about that guy. Lethal. Steph, when he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. Soon as he get out of his car, you better guard his a–.”

Curry was diplomatic in his rejection of James but simultaneously made it unequivocally clear that it’s not going to happen.

“Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it’d be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is and one of the greatest of all time, cool. It’s amazing. We all can’t live in that fantasy world, though,” Curry said.

The timing of the release of James’ video is bad. His Lakers have been eliminated from playoff contention after suffering their seventh consecutive loss. His miscast band of teammates failed to mesh, played bad defense and became the laughingstock of the league in what is undoubtedly James’ worst season as a pro.

James has also been the subject of stinging criticism for moving to get to the summit of the sport, as he has won titles in Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles.

Curry seemingly wants no part of that narrative, but he let the hosts of the show know that he was flattered by James’ endorsement of his singular greatness.