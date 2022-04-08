What Ketanji Brown Jackson said after confirmation to Supreme Court (videos)

On April 7, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to join the Supreme Court, with three GOP senators joining Democrats to vote in favor of her confirmation. When she is sworn in later this year, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the court.

On April 8, Jackson spoke at the White House about becoming the 116th Supreme Court justice, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris standing behind her.

“It’s hard to find the words to express the depth of my gratitude,” Jackson said. “First, as always, I have to give thanks to God for delivering me as promised and for sustaining me throughout this nomination and confirmation process. As I said at the outset, I have come this far by faith and I know that I am truly blessed.”

Jackson will be sworn in as an associate justice after Justice Stephen Beyer retires at the end of the court’s term, which is expected to be sometime in the summer.

Listen to Judge Jackson’s remarks in the video below.