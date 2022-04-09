Brandy Alfred shares thoughts on Black men and women growing together

Brandy Alfred is the vice president of Saleforce, a customer relationship management platform. Alfred spoke with rolling out about the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, and what Black men can do to better support Black women.

How powerful is it to have so many Black women from different companies in one room?

It feels great. It reminds us that we exist in a lot of rooms, and sometimes we’re the only. In 2022, none of us are proud that we’re still the only, but when we’re in rooms like this, we remember where we are, sitting in different roles in different companies, and we have to come together.

Do you ever feel the pressure of being one of the only?

I don’t think the word would be pressure. It’s all too familiar to still be at this point 20 years in a career, finding myself still the only. What I feel about it is I am very happy to know I’m not the only in a lot of rooms any longer.

What can Black men do to help protect and support Black women more?

I start from a position that Black men are already doing a great job. For me, it’s glass half full. We all have different roles that we’re playing as we build this community out and pull it forward.

I think Black men are doing a great job, and Black women are having a moment. The thing that I think our brothers could do best for us, is support us. Make it a comfortable place for us to be our full selves. Most men protect and provide naturally, so keep providing those skills for our families and for us as individuals, and let’s grow together.