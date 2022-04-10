Chris Rock won’t tell his story until this happens

Remaining stoic after Will Smith delivered the smackdown has paid handsome dividends for Chris Rock.

The acerbic comedian has experienced a substantial financial windfall after being humiliated at the 2022 Oscars. His career has been resuscitated as he’s suddenly been performing before a steady succession of sold-out shows nationwide since the Academy Awards, including Palm Springs, California.

Chris Rock performed to a sold-out room in Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, where he received a standing ovation.

https://t.co/638x4Ykhms — The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) April 9, 2022

Enhanced fan interest in Rock is due in large part to the fact they could hear what Rock may say about Will Smith, his wife and the debacle at the Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.

Smith has been exiled from Hollywood and maligned nationwide since storming the stage in a fury to get at Rock. Smith has since resigned from the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences which summarily banished him from the Oscar awards for 10 years.

Rock, however, is not ready to share his story with the world – just yet. “I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Smith joked to a crowd according to the Desert Sun,

Pop culture observers theorize that Rock’s statement means one of two things: He is either awaiting a network’s blockbuster offer for sharing his thoughts and feelings about being smacked in front of millions of people; or Rock could also retain counsel to file a civil lawsuit against Smith, though he declined to press charges against the Men in Black star.

The newspaper said the famously caustic comedian served up his usual menu of biting jokes about the likes of Meghan Markle, Hillary Clinton, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and others, after which he received a standing ovation.