DJ Jazzy Jeff defends Will Smith (video)

One-half of the former Grammy-winning rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince has come out in support of the beleaguered actor.

Jeff, who befriended Will Smith 40 years ago in West Philadelphia where they eventually formed the popular hip-hop group, said that what the Men in Black and Independence Day star did was an anomaly from his normal, lifelong behavior.

The renowned deejay spoke with WGCI “Morning Show” host Kyle Santillian, in front of a live audience in Chicago this past week.

“Tt was a lapse of judgment, and I think the thing that I realized is I don’t know too many people that have had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him,” Jeff responded when queried about the debacle.

Jeff continued to defend his childhood friend, saying, “I can name 50 times when he should’ve smacked the s— outta somebody, and he didn’t. So for him to have a lapse of judgment, he’s human,” Jeff added. continued.

Listen to Jeff’s testimony about Smith below: