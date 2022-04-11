Kirk Franklin’s son Kerrion jailed without bond

The son of gospel icon Kirk Franklin, Kerrion, was reportedly arrested by Beverly Hills cops and is being held without bond on a misdemeanor charge by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The BHPD’s report reveals that Kerrion Franklin was stopped in the ritzy L.A. suburb at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, and booked into the jail at about 10:30 a.m. Court records confirm that he was denied bond and was given a “permanent residence” inside the L.A. County lockup, RadarOnline reported.

What specifically Franklin was arrested for had not been confirmed by the local media outlets at press time. He reportedly won’t see a judge until April 12.

Ironically, Kerrion Franklin currently stars on the Zeus Network show “Bad Boys: Los Angeles.”

Father Kirk Franklin, a legend inside and out of the gospel space, and son Kerrion have been estranged for years after being extremely close during the son’s formative years.

The situation remains fluid as new information is released to the media. Stay tuned for details.