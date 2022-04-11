Kodak Black shoots his shot with Jada Pinkett Smith and slams Tupac

Kodak Black has rarely been accused of having decorum or a keen sense of timing. In other words, he doesn’t read the room very well — and probably doesn’t even care to try.

The same rapper who made strong overtures to actress Lauren London just days after Nipsey Hussle passed away suddenly in 2019, is now shooting his shot at actress Jada Pinkett Smith even though he knows she is married to Will Smith.

The whole situation is being termed as bizarre because Kodak is suffering from a case of cognitive dissonance. On one hand, Kodak sympathizes with embattled Oscar winner Will Smith that his wife is “out of pocket” and not good enough for “a gentlemen” like him.

But at the same time, he implores Pinkett Smith to be with a “gangsta” like him — and even said that Tupac, with whom she had a long, deep and allegedly platonic relationship, was not a real thug because he went to school.

“Jada Pinkett, baby. You was out of pocket. You out of pocket for that s—,” Kodak Black said, referencing the resurfaced “Red Table Talk” episode saying she really didn’t want to marry Will Smith in the first place.

Another video that has also come back into popular rotation shows Will Smith getting perturbed with Pinkett Smith for “using him for clout” as she videotapes him for her Facebook Watch show without his permission.

“Come f— with me, that’s what you need to do,” he said before telling Pinkett Smith that she’s not good enough for her husband.

“You don’t deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me. Stop playin’ Will Smith like that. Will Smith a stand-up man, a gentleman with integrity, he knows who he is,” the rapper continued.

Listen to Kodak’s blatant come-on to Pinkett Smith despite feeling bad for her husband Will Smith.