What Tracee Ellis Ross thought about the end of ‘black-ish’

Tracee Ellis Ross — who has played Rainbow Johnson for eight seasons on the Freeform sitcom created by Kenya Barris — says it was very teary as she filmed the end of the sitcom while appearing on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on April 11.

“I had a lot of tears. There’s no ritual around ending a TV show. It’s a hard thing to end when it becomes your world and your family and your life,” Ross told DeGeneres.

Ross shared with DeGeneres through the filming of the eighth and final season of “black-ish” she was “aware” it was coming to an end throughout production.

“The whole season I knew it was the end, so I was very present and sort of aware of … endings,” she said.

Ross quipped to the 64-year-old talk show host: “Even the things that bothered me … I was like, aww …,” adding that she let herself “just feel whatever comes up” during the last week of filming.

Ross also recalled talking to the rest of the “black-ish” cast — which includes Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne — about “their experience in the eight years” and “what was so special about it for them,” she said.

“We’ve been the same family for eight years,” Ross gushed.