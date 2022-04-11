Kanye West is looking to become a better person with the help of this

Ye West is looking to become a better person.

After dropping out of the lineup for Coachella which cost him around $8 million, West is looking to enter a behavior treatment facility to become a better human and a better father.

According to a source that talked to the New York Post‘s Page Six column, West and his team are looking for treatment facilities. On April 1, it was reported that West told Kim Kardashian he was going away to get help after his explosive rants over the previous months, which included harassing Pete Davidson on Instagram.

West also went at Kardashian on Instagram as well, as he claimed that she wasn’t allowing him to see his children.

A source told Page Six, “For the sake of the kids, [Ye] has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

One thing that West wants his treatment facility to have is a “luxury component” which is no surprise due to his stature.

West has had a number of outbursts and rants throughout the years and in 2020 Kardashian shared that he was dealing with bipolar disorder.