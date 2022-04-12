Cam Newton criticized after sexist comments about women (video)

Cam Newton might want to stay away from podcasts for a while if he wants an NFL team to sign him any time soon.

In an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast on April 10, Newton made a few comments regarding what he thinks about the role of a woman.

“I had a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father,” Newton said. “My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household: my mom, my father, and my grandmother and I knew what a woman was, not a bad b—-, a woman.”

Newton was then asked what was the difference between a bad b—- and a woman.

“A bad b—- is a person who is just, you know: ‘Girl, I’m a bad b—-, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act that part,’ ” Newton said. “And there’s a lot of women who are bad b——, and I say b—- in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.

“A woman for me is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like ‘I’m a boss b—-, I’m a this, I’m a that.’ No baby … you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Some people on social media were not too fond of Newton’s comments.

I swear Cam Newton and T.I. have an annual competition about who can embarrass Atlanta the most. — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) April 11, 2022

Everyone should learn how to cook. Cooking is not a gender assigned responsibility or obligation. Cam Newton needs to reevaluate some things. I mean…what woman wants a man that has to be babied and catered to un-needlessly?! https://t.co/udgIOOJ9xv — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) April 11, 2022

A man for me is someone that doesn’t dress like he’s the mother of a church, so I guess me and Cam Newton also have some issues. https://t.co/aoJC785sQN — Your Favorite LA Photographer Available For Hire (@aspencphoto) April 12, 2022

This isn’t the first time Newton has been attacked for comments about women. In 2017, he responded to a question from a female reporter about football fundamentals by saying “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. Like, it’s funny.”