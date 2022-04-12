Search
Cam Newton criticized after sexist comments about women (video)

By Malik Brown | Apr 12, 2022

(Photo by Rashad Milligan for rolling out) Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up in a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cam Newton might want to stay away from podcasts for a while if he wants an NFL team to sign him any time soon.


In an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast on April 10, Newton made a few comments regarding what he thinks about the role of a woman.

“I had a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father,” Newton said. “My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household: my mom, my father, and my grandmother and I knew what a woman was, not a bad b—-, a woman.”


Newton was then asked what was the difference between a bad b—- and a woman.

“A bad b—- is a person who is just, you know: ‘Girl, I’m a bad b—-, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act that part,’ ” Newton said. “And there’s a lot of women who are bad b——, and I say b—- in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.

“A woman for me is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like ‘I’m a boss b—-, I’m a this, I’m a that.’ No baby … you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Some people on social media were not too fond of Newton’s comments.

This isn’t the first time Newton has been attacked for comments about women. In 2017, he responded to a question from a female reporter about football fundamentals by saying “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. Like, it’s funny.”

