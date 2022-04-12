Former Grambling athlete slams school after new coach cuts entire team

A former Grambling State University volleyball player has spoken out after the program’s new coach reportedly cut every single player on the team.

Coach Chelsey Lucas made national news after she made the decision to make changes to the roster, as a school spokesperson told KSLA-TV the coach was already looking at 13 or 14 new players to come in for next season. Since the initial claims that Lucas cut the entire team surfaced, Grambling State athletic director Trayvean Scott told the local Louisiana television station she intended to keep four or five players on the roster.

Despite the uncertainty of how many players from last season remain on the team, the former Tigers have remained vocal, including senior setter Sheila Borders. Borders made a public statement, released by a Grambling volleyball fan account on Twitter and reposted on Facebook by a user who claims to be her mother.

“As the veteran on the team I can no longer stay quiet. I must speak out for myself and my teammates,” Borders’ statement read. “The decision made by the athletic department, AD Scott and new head coach Lucas was a classless, vindictive and disrespectful act toward the entire Grambling Volleyball program.”

The senior claimed Lucas and the athletic department has attempted to paint the now-former players in a bad light.

“I think 13 or 14 [new players] are coming on board at some point,” Grambling State sports communication director Brian Howard told the TV station. “So, I hate to say out with the old, but in with the new a little bit.”

Previous reports stated the move from Lucas affected up to 19 current and incoming student-athletes.

“I am a President’s List Athletic Scholar and performed academically and athletically to retain my scholarship and for someone to take my way of gaining an education is nothing less of a cruel act,” Borders continued.

The senior explained that this late in the academic career, she cannot transfer without losing credits, which in turn will delay her admittance to medical school. The loss of her scholarship also places financial stress on her single mother.

“I would like Trayveon Scott, Chelsey Lucas, Monica Peacock, Brian Howard, and Karmen King to step down from their current positions,” Borders’ statement read. “I want them fired. Remove them from the university because there is no room for cruelty like this on Grambling State campus.”

“I would like an apology on live television from Scott, Lucas and Howard for lying in attempt to destroy the image of the Lady Tigers of Grambling Volleyball,” Borders’ statement read. “We were never given the opportunity to perform or try out. They disrespected us by attempting to replace us with current UAPB players while painting this picture of my teammates and myself as if we are unable, lazy and unfit …. Provide us with new leadership in the athletic department and allow my teammates and I the opportunity to compete for our university and fulfill our education the correct way.”