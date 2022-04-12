Former reality star Benzino arrested after altercation with ex’s date (video)

A suburban Atlanta police department released the video of the arrest of former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Benzino for allegedly attacking the truck belonging to the male friend of ex-girlfriend Althea Heart.

Heart and Benzino were a couple during their “LHHATL” run and share a son together.

The Braselton Police Department video from July 2020 is hard to watch. The Boston-bred Benzino, 56, who was born Raymond Scott, was verbally combative and even sobbed during the 56-minute bodycam before he was eventually detained.

The cops were called to the scene after Heart and her male friend, Reginald Cuington, were walking back to her residence when they noticed Benzino standing by Cuington’s pickup truck. Benzino told officers he was at Heart’s home to watch his son play tennis at the adjacent park. A verbal altercation immediately ensued, which Heart and Cuington said Benzino initiated.

Cuington, Heart and a neighbor all told the police on the scene that Benzino twice punched Cuington’s immaculate red pickup truck during the argument, leaving two visible dents in the driver’s side door. When officers arrived, the two men were arguing with each other before being separated.

Based on the evidence procured from the scene, Benzino was taken into custody.

“I was able to view the damage of the truck, which showed two dents in the driver side rear door,” Braselton Police Sgt. Wayne Breeden stated in his report. “Reginald then stated that Raymond continued to threaten him until police arrival. I also spoke with Althea, and another witness, Cindy, who observed the incident from her porch. Cindy stated that she also viewed the Raymond subject shouting obscenities and punching the red pickup truck.”

Benzino was transported to Gwinnett County Jail. Benzino was formally charged on Aug. 6, 2020, with one count of second-degree criminal damage to property, which is a felony, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Benzino has yet to publicly comment on the release of the police video after nearly two years. (WARNING: NSFW)