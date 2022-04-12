Janelle Monáe makes literary debut with ‘The Memory Library’

Eight-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe is making her literary debut with The Memory Library and Other Stories of Dirty Computer. Building off of the “Afrofuturistic world” from her critically acclaimed album Dirty Computer, The Memory Library explores how different threads of liberation — race, gender plurality, love,and queerness — become entangled with future possibilities of memory and time in a totalitarian landscape. As a proud queer Black woman, Monáe emphasizes the importance of being proud of her sexuality and identity through her work. Collaborating with other female and nonbinary writers, The Memory Library brings a powerful collection of rich stories from a world where memories could be erased or controlled by a powerful few.

The Memory Library and Other Stories of Dirty Computer will be released on April 19, 2022.