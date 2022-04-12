Kanye West almost gave up music so he could dedicate his life to this

Ye West was willing to throw the towel in and “dedicate his life” to dressing Kim Kardashian, who he was declared legally single from him in March.

“Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist,” the 41-year-old SKIMS founder told her friend in the premiere episode of their new Hulu reality series while picking out looks for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

Kardashian, married West in 2014, and has children: North, eight; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Saint, two, with the 44-year-old rapper. The reality show star has recently moved on with “SNL” comic Pete Davidson, much to West’s chagrin. Earlier this week, the businesswoman gushed about “randomly” embarking on a romance with the 28-year-old actor in October, after she filed for divorce from West – who legally changed his name to Ye – in February last year.

“I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone, and I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did,” Kim said.

The reality star admitted she wants to be a “little bit more” guarded about her new relationship.

“I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that not a lot of people know about,” she explained.

“We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun,'” Kardashian added, admitting she is having “so much fun” with her beau.

West has since dated other women he has enjoyed dressing, such as ‘Uncut Gems’ star Julia Fox and now Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones.

West has been out of the spotlight since he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for his targeted harassment of Davidson and comedian Trevor Noah on the social media app.