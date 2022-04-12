Man in a gas mask allegedly shoots multiple people in New York

At least 10 people were shot and six others were injured when a suspect set off a smoke grenade and unleashed gunfire on a Brooklyn subway train on the morning of April 12. Reportedly, there are no life-threatening injuries among the victims.

The suspect was dressed in orange construction gear and wearing a gas mask. One witness described the gunman as a 5-foot-5 Black man weighing around 170 pounds. They also said that he fired “too many rounds to count.”

According to another witness, the suspect set off a smoke grenade moments before the gunfire began. Five people were shot in one subway car and two were shot in another.

Officials say the injured victims were taken to the NYU Langone of Brooklyn and Methodist Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and schools around the area have been ordered to shelter in place as the search continues for the suspect. It remains unclear whether there is any connection to terrorism, but FBI headquarters is monitoring.

New York Mayor Eric Adams is said to be monitoring the situation, despite currently battling COVID-19.

This story is developing, stay tuned for further details.