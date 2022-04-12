Rick Ross challenging 50 Cent by filming his own TV show

Rap impresario Rick Ross announced he is coming for 50 Cent’s TV throne by conceptualizing his own show which is currently inthe works.

The “Teflon Don” says he is going to multiply his coins by invading the television space, just months after emphatically denouncing all things Tinseltown.

Ricky Rozay, who is also metaphorically and literally called the “Biggest Boss,” took to his Instagram Story on Monday, April 10, to inform his 14.5 million followers of his 180-degree turn on Hollywood pursuits. Once denigrating the endeavor as frivolous and menial, he now says he intends to add a TV content creator title along with being the longtime Maybach Music Group CEO.

“The time has come, and the perfect time is now,” Rozay trumpeted in the IG video while getting his head and face groomed and polished and at his metro Atlanta mansion.

“I’ma go ahead and do me a show. The time is now. It’s going to be about wealth, based on success. We actually filming right now, but I hope y’all are ready for it ’cause I’ma talk some big numbers. Big numbers. This the nine-figure club, you figure? It’s going down like that.”

Ross didn’t deliver any specifics on the upcoming show, where or when it will be aired, nor whether he will be a star in it or just push the concept from the rear.

The “Aston Martin Music” rap icon’s stance contradicts the interview he gave to GQ magazine in December 2021 where he said resolutely that he would not get deep into TV and movies. This is despite the cameos he’s made in such recent projects as Coming to America 2, “The Equalizer” which stars Queen Latifah, and Trick Daddy’s cooking show “B—h I Got My Pots.”

“There ain’t enough money in acting,” he disdainfully bemoaned to GQ while taking a swipe at 50 Cent and the coins collected from the ultra-popular ‘Power’ franchise and ‘BMF’ series in recent years. “Your man made $250K for the season doing that. That little season, Starz TV s–. What channel is it really?”

Rozay then admonished Curtis Jackson by saying “he should’ve just went Revolt (television station). Just go Revolt next time. Tell Curtis I said, ‘Go Revolt.’”

Regardless of what caused Rick Ross to change his mind so quickly about TV, fans seem to be here for it based on their response to the announcement.