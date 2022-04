Rihanna has big plans for her baby shower

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, and has insisted they were just having “fun” in the bedroom and just so happened to get pregnant.

Speaking in a cover interview for the May issue of Vogue magazine, when asked if her pregnancy was planned: “Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—. We just had fun.

“And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Rihanna also revealed that she isn’t planning a traditional baby shower, as she wants everyone to “be plastered and crawling out.”

“No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing. I mean it’s lit for a lot of people — I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself — it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me,” she told the fashion bible.

And when it comes to revealing the gender of the unborn tot, Rihanna insisted she won’t be hosting a gender reveal party, and will wait until the couple are ready to share the sex of their little bundle.

“I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom? When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them,” she said.

Rihanna also revealed she would love to raise her child in her home country of Barbados, but she admits that’s unlikely.

“That gets difficult to say. Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically, it probably won’t be,” she said.

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging chat, the billionaire — who previously dated the likes of Chris Brown and Drake — revealed her mom was “charmed” by Rocky from the get-go, which is a big deal, as her parent still disapproves of some of her exes to this day.

“My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump,” Rihanna said.